Virginia Zoo's newest lion cub now has a name

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The votes are tallied and the name has been officially picked for the Virginia Zoo's newest lion cub.

The cub will be called Emery.

The zoo made the announcement on Facebook on Christmas Day.

The naming contest helped raise more than $3,500 for Pride Lion Conservation Alliance, according to zoo officials.

The cub was born to proud mom Zola and dad Mramba on Oct. 28. Zola gave birth in her indoor den in the Africa-Okavango Delta exhibit.

