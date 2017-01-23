Vision for future of Military Circle area could include arena

(Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A state-funded effort to look at the future of the greater Military Circle area found that a 15-acre site could provide a home for an arena or other institutional/commercial use.

The project, which is funded by a grant from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, studied the area around The Gallery at Miltary Circle, JANAF, Sentara Leigh Hospital, and a proposed Military Highway Light Rail Station at Curlew Drive.

The year-long, community-driven study that led to the development of the vision included community meetings, an online survey, and stakeholder meetings.

An advisory committee comprised of representatives from Norfolk City Council and the Norfolk Planning Commission contributed to the process.

Future development in the area could include more than 6,000 housing units, the use of 16 million square feet for non-residential purposes, and a light rail spur for The Tide.

If the development includes an arena, the venue would be integrated into and urban street grid with open space and structured parking. The plan would look at adding a light rail station at Curlew Drive that would be used only during events at the arena.

Next steps in the "50-year Transformation" -- as the city described it -- include a public hearing at the Norfolk City Council meeting on January 24, a light rail extension study, supporting transportation and other infrastructure studies.

(© 2017 WVEC)