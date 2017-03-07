WalletHub: Nearly fourth of Norfolk residents have bad credit scores

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- According to WalletHub, Norfolk ranks in the bottom 4% of cities based on average credit scores.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the average credit scores of residents in 2,534 U.S. cities.

These are the findings about credit scores in Norfolk (99th Percentile = Best):

Average Credit Score: 624.20 (4th Percentile)

% of Residents with Excellent Credit: 24.06% (7th Percentile)

% of Residents with Bad Credit: 22.56% (96th Percentile)

Median Income per Person: $25,540 (30th Percentile)

Median Debt per Person: $23,103 (59th Percentile)

Average % of Credit Used per Person: 37.36% (72nd Percentile)

% of People Delinquent on their Debt: 6.18% (21st Percentile)

