WalletHub: Nearly fourth of Norfolk residents have bad credit scores

Staff , WVEC 11:11 AM. EST March 07, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- According to WalletHub, Norfolk ranks in the bottom 4% of cities based on average credit scores. 

WalletHub’s analysts compared the average credit scores of residents in 2,534 U.S. cities.

These are the findings about credit scores in Norfolk (99th Percentile = Best):

  • Average Credit Score: 624.20 (4th Percentile)
  • % of Residents with Excellent Credit: 24.06% (7th Percentile)
  • % of Residents with Bad Credit: 22.56% (96th Percentile)
  • Median Income per Person: $25,540 (30th Percentile)
  • Median Debt per Person: $23,103 (59th Percentile)
  • Average % of Credit Used per Person: 37.36% (72nd Percentile)
  • % of People Delinquent on their Debt: 6.18% (21st Percentile)

You can view the full report here

