WalletHub: Nearly fourth of Norfolk residents have bad credit scores

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- According to WalletHub, Norfolk ranks in the bottom 4% of cities based on average credit scores.
WalletHub’s analysts compared the average credit scores of residents in 2,534 U.S. cities.
These are the findings about credit scores in Norfolk (99th Percentile = Best):
- Average Credit Score: 624.20 (4th Percentile)
- % of Residents with Excellent Credit: 24.06% (7th Percentile)
- % of Residents with Bad Credit: 22.56% (96th Percentile)
- Median Income per Person: $25,540 (30th Percentile)
- Median Debt per Person: $23,103 (59th Percentile)
- Average % of Credit Used per Person: 37.36% (72nd Percentile)
- % of People Delinquent on their Debt: 6.18% (21st Percentile)
You can view the full report here.
(© 2017 WVEC)
