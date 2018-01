(Photo: George Catten)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Norfolk.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a pipe started leaking water at 1378 Fishermans Road in Norfolk.

Norfolk's Public Works does not know when the break will be fixed.

Stick with 13News Now for more details.

© 2018 WVEC-TV