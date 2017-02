(Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A water main break has put part of a Norfolk neighborhood under water.

The main break happened in the Kimball Terrace neighborhood, and affects Westminster Avenue to Stanhope Avenue.

Police are on scene. No word on how long repairs will take.

