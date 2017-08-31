Waterside District paints over Confederate monument in mural

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District has repainted the letter F from its "NORFOLK" mural overnight, which had previously displayed the city's Confederate monument.
The postcard-style mural on the side of Waterside District had shown the monument alongside other scenes and landmarks. The newly-painted letter F is now a 1920s-era image of a Norfolk street.
Waterside District has released this statement:
"We are proud to have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to Waterside District since opening in the Spring and to be able to provide a welcoming gathering place for the entire community to enjoy. The inclusion of the picture was inadvertent, and upon discovery, we promptly made a change which also is in keeping the Mayor and City’s Councils’ recent decision regarding the monument.”
The monument was of "Johnny Reb," a Confederate soldier that has stood on East Main Street for 110 years.
Protests in Norfolk have taken place at the monument, claiming "Johnny Reb is not welcome here." Anti-monument protests have also been held in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.
The controversy over Confederate monuments comes after a fatal rally in Charlottesville earlier this month.
Norfolk City Council recently approved a resolution declaring its desire to move the monument to a cemetery as soon as state law allows it.
