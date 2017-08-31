Waterside District paints over Confederate monument in mural

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District has repainted the letter F from its "NORFOLK" mural overnight, which had previously displayed the city's Confederate monument.

The postcard-style mural on the side of Waterside District had shown the monument alongside other scenes and landmarks. The newly-painted letter F is now a 1920s-era image of a Norfolk street.

Waterside District has released this statement:

"We are proud to have welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests to Waterside District since opening in the Spring and to be able to provide a welcoming gathering place for the entire community to enjoy. The inclusion of the picture was inadvertent, and upon discovery, we promptly made a change which also is in keeping the Mayor and City’s Councils’ recent decision regarding the monument.”

The monument was of "Johnny Reb," a Confederate soldier that has stood on East Main Street for 110 years.

Demonstrators gather in front of Norfolk's Confederate monument in Downtown Norfolk on August 16, 2017.

Protests in Norfolk have taken place at the monument, claiming "Johnny Reb is not welcome here." Anti-monument protests have also been held in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

The controversy over Confederate monuments comes after a fatal rally in Charlottesville earlier this month.

Norfolk City Council recently approved a resolution declaring its desire to move the monument to a cemetery as soon as state law allows it.

