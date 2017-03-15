(Photo: http://www.watersidedistrict.com/)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Mark your calendars, the new Waterside District is set to open to the public on Thursday, May 4!

An array of events has been scheduled to help celebrate the opening of the highly anticipated entertainment hub.

Country singer Michael Ray will kick off the festivities on May 4, with a free concert. The weekend fun will continue with "Streetmosphere" performances on May 6 and 7. Visitors will also be able to enjoy drink specials and other activities.

The official Grand Opening celebration will take place on May 11-14. The four-day long event is said to be filled with fun for the entire family.

To help celebrate, national recording artists Weezer and New Politics are set to hit the stage on May 11. Country superstar Chase Rice will continue the Grand Opening festivities with a concert on May 13.

The concerts are free to the public.

Other events set to celebrate the grand opening will include yacht rock band Schooner or Later, Blue Moon TapHouse Sunday Brunch for Mother's Day and Sunday Fun Day at Harbor Club.

Magicians, a bounce house, mascots and face painters will all be on hand throughout the weekend for kids to enjoy.

Ahead of the opening, there will several private events held in April including tastings, receptions and private parties.

Proceeds from some of the private events in April will go to local charities including the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, CHIP of South Hampton Roads, Physicians for Peace and Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.

“It has been so gratifying to see this project come together, and we are thrilled with all that the new Waterside District will bring to downtown Norfolk," said Glenn Sutch, President of Waterside District.

Sutch says the new Waterside District will feature a full range of culinary options, nightlife and activities for all ages, including regular live music performances, festivals and other community events.

The Waterside District will be anchored by The Market, a 30,000 square-foot food hall featuring local and regional favorites.

Among the businesses that are set to come to the District are Starr Hill, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Cogan's Pizza, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, Blue Moon TapHouse, PBR Norfolk and the Fudgery.

