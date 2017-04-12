Waterside signage evokes early 1900s, alters Norfolk skyline

An artist's rendering of the Waterside District shows the large rooftop "WATERSIDE" letters on display. (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Fifteen-foot letters spelling "WATERSIDE" will be installed on the rooftop at Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, this week.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the signage will span 120 feet and will be lit in red, utilizing the new iFlex LED tubing technology that's easier to maintain than neon. The letters will be placed on a 20-foot tall structure, making the sign visible from across the Elizabeth River.

The sign required special permission from the city council, as rooftop signs are prohibited in most of the city. The town has a small history with rooftop signs, popular from the late 1800s to the mid-20th century.

Spokeswoman for developer The Cordish Cos. Cari Fuhrman said the sign will give the area prominence and character.

