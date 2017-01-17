With Burfoot still on the job, new bill aims to close loophole

Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Despite having been convicted of multiple felony corruption counts, Anthony Burfoot is officially still the Treasurer of Norfolk.

A new bill being presented to the General Assembly is taking aim at the law that's allowing him to stay in office.

Delegate Steve Heretick introduced House Bill 2364, which would suspend an elected official like Burfoot, who was found guilty of six charges of corruption.

It says:

Any constitutional officer convicted of a felony under the laws of any state or the United States shall be automatically suspended upon such conviction, regardless of any appeals, pleadings, delays, or motions."

It goes on to say that the court can appoint someone in the convicted felon's place, and that his or her compensation be withheld.

The bill states if the court rules in the favor of the official, that money then will be paid to the individual.

As for now, Burfoot's lawyer says his client has no plans to resign, and he has filed a motion for a new trial.

