Woman arrested for stabbing man in Norfolk

Chrystal M. Gregory. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a Norfolk woman has been arrested after she stabbed a man Tuesday night on Lead Street.

26-year-old Chrystal Gregory is charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Officers were called to Gregory's house on Lead Street for a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

There's no word on what led up to the stabbing.

No other injuries were reported.

Gregory is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

