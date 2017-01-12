Woman dies after walking into CHKD with gunshot wound

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was allegedly shot in the 2300 block of Barre Street on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman who walked into the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters with a gunshot wound died overnight.

Police say authorities with the CHKD called emergency dispatchers shortly before 11:30 p.m. stating a woman had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Latoya S. Davis of Norfolk, was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Police say they found what appears to be a crime scene in the 2300 block of Barre Street, showing where the incident may have happened.

The case is now an active homicide investigation.

Detectives have not released any suspect description and encourage anyone with information about this active homicide investigation to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

