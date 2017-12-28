Woman dies, child injured following crash with firetruck in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman has died and a 12-year-old was seriously injured after getting in an accident with a firetruck on December 17.

The mother and child were transported to local hospitals following the incident and underwent emergency surgery.

On Christmas Eve, the 37-year-old driver Charlene Rios died from her injuries.

The accident took place on the 7700 block of Harrisons Road with a Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Fire and Emergency fire engine.

The preliminary investigation revealed the firetruck was exiting the fire station at Baker Street with the emergency lights and sirens activated. The SUV driven by Rios was traveling northbound on Hampton Boulevard when it hit the truck.

The 12-year-old was the only other passenger in the SUV. She was taken to CHKD and treated for serious injuries.

Four fire personnel were on the fire engine during the crash, and two were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. Norfolk police traffic division is leading the investigation.

No further information was released.

© 2017 WVEC-TV