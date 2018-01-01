Woman killed in New Year's Eve shooting

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A New Year's Eve shooting left one woman dead. Now, police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Virginian Drive in Ward's Corner just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time, and police ask that if you have any information, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV