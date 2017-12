NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot on Dec. 23.

Officers said the shooting happened on Greenleaf Drive around 3:30 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting, or if police have any suspects.

Police said the victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

