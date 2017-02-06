Student shot with BB gun outside Norfolk State University dorm

file image (Photo: Norfolk State University)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk State University officials sent out an alert to students after a female student was shot with a BB gun on campus.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on February 5th.

According to the alert, the shots were reported to have come from the Charles Smith Residence Hall.

If anyone has any information in regards to the suspect with the BB gun please contact Norfolk State University Police Department at 757-823-9000.

