Women's 'Sister March' happening today in Norfolk

(Photo: Nextdoor.com)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) As thousands of women from across the country are marching on Washington, a smaller gathering is planned in Norfolk.

The 'Norfolk Sister March' will begin at noon at The Plot in the NEON District.

Several speakers are expected to attend the event.

According to a post on Nextdoor.com advertising the march, Pam Northam, wife of Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, along with Daun Sessoms Hester, former Vice Mayor of Norfolk are expected to be in attendance.

The post also states that the march will remain peaceful, with no physical or verbal violence towards people.

(© 2017 WVEC)