Work to begin soon on Willoughby Spit storm damage reduction project

The initial beach nourishment will expand the beach 60 feet in the Willoughby Spit and East Ocean View areas of Norfolk. (Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews will soon begin work on the storm damage reduction project in Ocean View.

The project consists of placing 1.2 million cubic yards of sand, widening the beach at the Willoughby Spit to 60 feet and creating a berm five feet above meal low water along 7.3 miles of the shoreline.

The project will span the shoreline from the tip of Willoughby Spit near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to the federal navigation project at Little Creek Inlet.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, crews will begin equipment set up on February 15 at 21st Bay View Street.

Dredging and beach building are expected to start on February 24.

While crews are working on the beach, 1,000-foot safety zones around the work areas will be established. General public will not have access to those sections of the beach.

Crews will work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are expected to move roughly 300 feet down the beach per day, weather permitting.

Residents and businesses along the waterfront have been given a heads up by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that they may have crews working on sections of their properties and some noise is expected.

This is said to be the largest single storm damage reduction project in the City of Norfolk. Click here to learn more about it.

Willoughby and Ocean View residents in @NorfolkVA, Heavy Equipment for Storm-Damage Reduction Project to Arrive on Wednesday. #HRVA pic.twitter.com/RG2nUJSPT1 — Corps of Engineers (@norfolkdistrict) February 13, 2017

