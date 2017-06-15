Young girl hit by car on Maple Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to learn more about a crash that landed a young child in the hospital Thursday evening.

We're told police received word of the accident around 6:40 p.m., which happened in the 100 block of Maple Ave.

Medics rushed the child to CHKD for treatment. Authorities don't know the exact extent of the child's injuries, but say it does not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver did stay at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time, including the child's age, what caused the accident or if charges are pending.

