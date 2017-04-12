Your access to the beach will get easier

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews with the City of Norfolk are rebuilding access ways to the Chesapeake Bay front.
You will get to use all 28 public access ways by Memorial Day.
According to the city, the project is part of a larger effort to improve beach access and make beaches more attractive to residents and visitors.
Trash cans and signs will also be replaced.
So far, crews have rebuilt nine of the 28 access ways.
Public access ways in Norfolk include:
- Atlans Street
- Bay Breeze
- Bay Streets (3rd, 7th, 13th, 15th, 17th, and 19th)
- Beach View Street
- Beaumont Street
- Cape View Avenue (2 entrances)
- Grove Avenue
- Hammett Parkway
- Inlet Road
- Ocean View Park (4 entrances)
- Seabreeze Road
- Shipwatch Road
- Sturgis Street
- View Streets (6th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 13th, and 15th)
The locations above have limited on-street parking and do not have public restroom facilities.
