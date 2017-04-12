Your access to the beach will get easier

Rough surf at Sturgis Beach in Ocean View (Photo: 13News Now viewer Jennifer L. Midgett)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews with the City of Norfolk are rebuilding access ways to the Chesapeake Bay front.

You will get to use all 28 public access ways by Memorial Day.

According to the city, the project is part of a larger effort to improve beach access and make beaches more attractive to residents and visitors.

Trash cans and signs will also be replaced.

So far, crews have rebuilt nine of the 28 access ways.

Public access ways in Norfolk include:

Atlans Street

Bay Breeze

Bay Streets (3rd, 7th, 13th, 15th, 17th, and 19th)

Beach View Street

Beaumont Street

Cape View Avenue (2 entrances)

Grove Avenue

Hammett Parkway

Inlet Road

Ocean View Park (4 entrances)

Seabreeze Road

Shipwatch Road

Sturgis Street

View Streets (6th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 13th, and 15th)

The locations above have limited on-street parking and do not have public restroom facilities.

