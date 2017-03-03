WVEC
Advanced Auto Parts robbed at gunpoint in Portsmouth

March 03, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives say they are investigating a robbery at an auto parts business in Portsmouth.

Dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery at the Advanced Auto Parts located at 2401 Airline Boulevard.  Witnesses say the suspect entered the business and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

No one was injured.

No suspect description is available at this time. If you have any information, call theb Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

