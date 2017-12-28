Apartment complex fire displaces 8 families

(Photo: Megan Shinn, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Eight families in Portsmouth are without a place to stay after a fire forced them out of their homes.

The fire broke out at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

The Portsmouth Fire Department believe the fire was due to an electrical problem. The building is not officially condemned, but is considered unlivable until it's inspected.

Residents told 13News Now they are simply devastated by the loss.

"It's two days after Christmas, people really ain't got no money or funds like that," said resident Taurus Martin. "So what are these families going to do? Eight families without a home to live in."

The Red Cross is helping out the families, but people we spoke with said it's barely enough to get by.

