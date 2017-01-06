Arrest made in Portsmouth murder

Corey Avery (Photo: Portsmouth Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police believe they have arrested the man responsible for a deadly shooting last month.

On December 11, officers were called out to the 80 block of Dale Drive, where they found 29-year-old Keith Warren with a gunshot wound to the head and upper body.

Medics rushed Warren to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted 28-year-old Corey Avery for Warren's murder. Later that evening, authorities were able to take Avery into custody without incident.

Avery is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.