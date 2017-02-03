(Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

​PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Board of Directors of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and Museum voted last week to move the museum from Portsmouth to Virginia Beach.

The board members are hoping to move to Virginia Beach Town Center and offer new programming at that location.

The board of directors also hopes to rely on private sponsorship rather than government funding.

The museum's location in Portsmouth is set to close June 30.

