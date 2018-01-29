Bond hearing scheduled for Stephen Rankin

Stephen Rankin testifies in court on Tuesday, August 2 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A former Portsmouth police officer who is serving time for killing an unarmed teenager is expected to be back in court Monday Morning.

Stephen Rankin shot and killed William Chapman outside a Walmart in 2015. He is currently serving a 2 and a half-year sentence after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

With one year of that sentence already served, Rankin is now trying to get bond.

© 2018 WVEC-TV