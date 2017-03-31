Child hit by school bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A child has been taken to the hospital after she was struck by a school bus in Portsmouth Friday morning.

Portsmouth Police spokesperson Detective Misty Holley says the school bus was traveling at a low rate of speed in the area of Lincoln Street and Piedmont Avenue around 8:10 a.m. when a 6-year-old girl crossed into the path of the vehicle.

The bus came to a stop, but not before bumping the girl and knocking her over. The child then bumped her head when she fell to the ground.

The child did not have any visible physical injuries and was alert and talking when medics arrived. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, because she hit her head.

Detective Holley says the child was a student, but it is not clear if it was her school bus that hit her.

© 2017 WVEC-TV