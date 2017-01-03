Churchland High athletic director retires after being placed on leave

David Moss (Photo: Portsmouth Public Schools)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Churchland High School's athletic director has retired, weeks after he was placed on administrative leave.

Portsmouth Public Schools confirms David Moss' last day was January 1st.

Moss had been placed on administrative leave back in December, after parents complained about an alleged incident in the girls' locker room.

15-year-old Zaniquia Kirby is on the junior varsity girls basketball team. 13News Now got permission from Zaniquia's mother to speak with her daughter on camera.

Zaniquia said she and four of her teammates and five or six junior varsity cheerleaders were in the locker room getting ready for a game against Norview High School when Moss suddenly opened the door. She said some of the girls were not fully clothed at the time.

"Coach Moss, he opened up the door and he was telling us to get out of the restroom for the other players, so the Norview players could come and get dressed," she said.

Zaniquia said she didn't actually see Mr. Moss walk into the locker room, and it's not clear if he saw any of the girls.

"I didn't see him walk in-- I just heard him say, 'Get out of the restroom,'" she recalled.

The next day, Moss was placed on paid leave.

"I was just confused, because there's a whole other restroom that the girls can get dress in too, so there's no reason for him to open up that door," Zaniquia said.

Zaniqua said she and the other girls involved were later called down to the front office to talk about what happened.

"He (school administrator) was just asking me questions about-- write a statement about what happened or whatever, and then he asked me to like put an X where I was in the restroom and how many people were in there, and give him names of who was up in there," she said.

Portsmouth Public Schools would not confirm Zaniqua's story, citing a personnel matter.