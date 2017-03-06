Coast Guard's Twitter account hacked

Screenshot of USCG Mid-Atlantic's hacked Twitter page (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- There was some online trouble for our local U.S. Coast Guard District on Monday morning.

The Portsmouth-based district had to apologize after its Twitter account was hacked and a provocative Tweet was posted.

Someone changed the profile picture, name, and biography for the Mid-Atlantic division's social media account. The hacker then tweeted out a picture of a scantily clad woman.

Screenshots of USCG Mid-Atlantic's hacked Twitter page (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The Coast Guard fixed the issue within minutes, and then Tweeted an apology to anyone who was offended.

No word on how the account may have been compromised.

Our @Twitter account was hacked recently. The issue is resolved and we apologize for any unauthorized/offensive tweets that were issued. — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) March 6, 2017

(© 2017 WVEC)