Court rejects appeal from Portsmouth man in child porn case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has rejected a Virginia man's challenge to his conviction on child pornography charges.

Fifty-six-year-old Ronald Miltier of Portsmouth was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison after a jury convicted him in 2016 on seven counts of receiving child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Miltier argued on appeal that the district court judge should have acquitted him because there was insufficient evidence to show that he knowingly received or possessed the images, or that they moved in interstate commerce. He asserted among other things that he was at work at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard during several download times and did not have access to a computer based on the security protocols.

A three-judge panel rejected his arguments in a ruling Wednesday.

