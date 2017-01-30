Craft brewery coming to Churchland

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A craft brewery that pays tribute to Hampton Roads' maritime history is coming to Churchland.

MoMac Brewing Company will open in the Academy Crossing Shopping Center, located at 3228 Academy Drive.

Once renovations are completed, the 6,600 square feet of space will feature a private meeting room, viewable onsite brew works, and a covered outdoor seating area.

MoMac's five owners plan to open the microbrewery and tasting room by early summer 2017.

A news realease said the name "MoMac" is derived from Monitor and Merrimac " in deference to the roadstead waters of the James, Nansemond, and Elizabeth Rivers."

The owners of MoMac hope to have no less than six seasonal and year-round brews on tap for the grand opening. They will offer "to go" options in the tasting room.

(© 2017 WVEC)