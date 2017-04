13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters are taking on a fire that broke out Sunday morning in Portsmouth.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. about a fire in the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue. There is no word yet on the extent of damage, or what may have caused the fire.

