Detectives searching for missing mother and son in Portsmouth

Detectives are asking for the public's help to track down Christina Smith and her 11-year-old son, Emmanuel Wade, who are in need of their medications. (Photo: Portsmouth Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help to track down a missing woman and her 11-year-old son in need of their medications.

We're told 36-year-old Christina Smith and 11-year-old Emmanuel Wade were last seen walking from their home in the 4600 block of W. Norfolk Rd. toward Cedar Lane Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

Family members have been unable to contact Ms. Smith and her son since.

Both have medical conditions that require daily medications, but don't have the medications with them.

Ms. Smith is a black woman who stands at 5'8" and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a lion tattoo on her arm.

Her son, Emmanuel, is a black male who stands at 5'2" and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a light burn mark on his face.

Please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781 if you know anything about Smith and her son's whereabouts.

(© 2017 WVEC)