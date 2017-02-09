Double amputee raises money for scholarships

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A local man has raised $5,000 for scholarships through peanut sales.
From spring through fall last year, Bob Triplett -- who's a double amputee -- has dedicated his time to selling roasted peanuts at the Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmer's Market.
The 79-year-old recently donated the money to the Portsmouth Schools Foundation for scholarships. Triplett is an I.C. Norcom High graduate, class of 1958!
He says the money will help students go to college and earn a degree.
Triplett plans to resume sales when the seasonal market opens this spring.
“My next goal is $10,000 so we can offer more scholarships,” he said. “It’s all about the students and what we can do to help them.”
(© 2017 WVEC)
