Dozens of bus batteries stolen from school bus yard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Someone stole dozens of batteries from buses parked in the Portsmouth Public Schools bus yard on Victory Boulevard.

People with the school division think the thefts took place Monday night into Tuesday morning. They said roughly 10 buses were hit. Six of the buses were not in use and were slated to be salvaged.

Scott Ziegler, who oversees operations for the district, told 13News Now the thefts did not affect operations Tuesday.

Drivers whose buses were impacted by the thefts used spare buses.

Ziegler said it's not easy to detach the batteries.

"You would have to have some knowledge of diesel engines, some knowledge of schools buses. You have to have the right tools," said Ziegler.

Portsmouth police said the last time this happened at the bus lot on Victory Boulevard was in late March 2011. Twenty-two were stolen. Officers found them at a local recycling facility. Police made an arrest in that case and charged someone with Grand Larceny, Larceny with Intent to Sell, and Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

Detectives will search logs at various pawn shops and scrap yards to find the batteries stolen this week.

