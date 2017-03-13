Five students on board Portsmouth school bus involved in crash; no injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say no one was injured after a Portsmouth school bus with five students on board was involved in a crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon.
The collision took place at Elmhurst Lane and Airline Blvd at 1:39 p.m.
We're told the bus and a white pickup truck crashed.
Police haven't released any other details at this time, including if charges are pending.
