Five students on board Portsmouth school bus involved in crash; no injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say no one was injured after a Portsmouth school bus with five students on board was involved in a crash with a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

The collision took place at Elmhurst Lane and Airline Blvd at 1:39 p.m.

We're told the bus and a white pickup truck crashed.

Police haven't released any other details at this time, including if charges are pending.

