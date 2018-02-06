Former police officer to appeal conviction

Stephen Rankin testifies in court on Tuesday, August 2 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Former Portsmouth Police Officer Stephen Rankin will be back in court to appeal his conviction.

Right now, he's serving two-and-a-half years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Rankin shot and killed 18-year-old William Chapman outside of a Walmart in 2015.

Rankin's attorney says she will bring up two issues from the original trial: the court's denial of expert testimony and juror misconduct.

If the three-judge panel finds a mistake was made, a new trial would be granted.

