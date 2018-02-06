Former police officer to appeal conviction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Former Portsmouth Police Officer Stephen Rankin will be back in court to appeal his conviction.
Right now, he's serving two-and-a-half years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.
Rankin shot and killed 18-year-old William Chapman outside of a Walmart in 2015.
Rankin's attorney says she will bring up two issues from the original trial: the court's denial of expert testimony and juror misconduct.
If the three-judge panel finds a mistake was made, a new trial would be granted.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs