Former Portsmouth sheriff's phone gone after record request

Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- According to our partners at the Virginian-Pilot sheriff's deputies in Portsmouth felt like they had to help re-elect former sheriff Bill Watson.



So, reporters at the paper did some digging to find out if those claims were true. They tried to track down the former sheriff's work cell phone.



Under the state law, that’s a matter of public record. But the Virginian-Pilot said after they requested the cell phone information, they never got it and the cell phone is nowhere to be seen.



The Virginian-Pilot also reported the former sheriff told them he did not care if the paper got the records.



In a statement, the new sheriff Michael Moore said they “still in the process of locating tents, tools (and) motorized equipment that he improperly gave away.”

