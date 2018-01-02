Getting fit in 2018 with free dance classes in Portsmouth

(Photo: HR Soul Steppers)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth dance instructor is offering a free, fun way for you to kick-start your New Year weight loss goals.

Linda Gray's free line-dancing classes start on January 6.

The classes will take place at the Churchland Branch of the Portsmouth Public Library, located at 4934 High Street West.

The classes will happen every Saturday until February 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited!

