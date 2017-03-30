Giant container ship service to start in May

Shipping containers are moved at the Port of Virginia (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The biggest container ship ever to dock along the East Coast will be making a stop at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report the COSCO Development will call in Portsmouth on May 8. The ship is about 1,200 feet long. That's only 250 feet shy of the length of the Empire State Building.

It can carry more than 13,000 containers at once.

The Port tells the Pilot a ship of this size will call at the port every week, starting in May.

