Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies while getting medical treatment

Staff , WVEC 10:28 AM. EST January 17, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A female inmate of Hampton Roads Regional Jail died Wednesday after being taken to a local hospital for treatment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Hampton Roads Regional Jail said Tameka Simpson died while getting treated at Maryview Hospital. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Simpson was taken to the jail in July 2017 due to pre-existing medical conditions.

Simpson was sentenced in September 2017 by the Chesapeake Circuit Court to serve two years in prison. In October 2017 she was sentenced to 10 months of incarceration by the Norfolk Circuit Court.

