Hampton Roads Regional Jail picks new leader

Ronaldo Myers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Hampton Roads Regional Jail board has named its new superintendent.

The board unanimously chose Ronaldo Myers on Wednesday afternoon. Myers is currently the director of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Portsmouth facility's last superintendent, David Simons, left amid controversy after two inmates died in jail custody. Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan is serving as the interim superintendent.

In addition to Myers, the board was also considering Paul Perry as a finalist. Perry is Acting Superintendent of a Jail in Bowling Green, Virginia.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in December that it will investigate Hampton Roads Regional Jail amid criticism following the deaths of two inmates. Federal officials said they will determine whether inmates are receiving proper medical treatment and psychological services.

The Portsmouth NAACP had urged the board to reject both Myers and Perry, and continue its search for additional candidates.

We conclude and strongly encourage the governing board to continue the search for potential candidates. pic.twitter.com/6AqvhsRFK8 — NAACPPortsmouth (@NAACPPortsmouth) February 15, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

