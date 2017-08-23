Inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail dies in hospital

Michael Hall's booking photo (Photo: Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials confirm an inmate has died at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

In a news release, officials at the jail said the inmate, 35-year-old Michael Hall, was first sent to the Maryview Medical Center Emergency Room on August 14 for an undisclosed medical issue. He was returned to the jail later that same day.

Hall was again taken to Maryview on August 16, where he remained until he passed away on August 22.

Hall had been serving time for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Hall's death follows two other high profile deaths at the jail that are currently under investigation by the Justice Department.

Jamycheal Mitchell died inside the jail in 2015. He had been arrested and kept in custody for months, after he allegedly stole five dollars worth of junk food.

A year later, Henry Stewart had asked for emergency medical help at the jail. He died two days later.

The Justice Department's investigation will focus on several issues, including whether the jail violates the constitutional rights of inmates to adequate medical and mental health care.

Another inmate, Jakim Funderburk, died from an apparent suicide earlier this year.

© 2017 WVEC-TV