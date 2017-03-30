Judge impanels special grand jury to investigate councilman's church, company

Councilman Mark Whitaker is listed as the manager and trustee of New Bethel Development LLC (Photo: City of Porstmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge impaneled a special grand jury to investigate New Bethel Baptist Church of which Councilman Mark Whitaker is pastor.

Court records show that the the special grand jury will look into the activities of the church, the New Bethel Federal Credit Union, and New Bethel Development, LLC. from 1986 through the present.

13News Now found court documents in 2015 that showed Whitaker's company was delinquent on taxes and a loan.

Because the special grand jury has investigative powers, the jurors have the ability to put together a report which they then can submit to the commonwealth's attorney's office for consideration. At that point, the office could decide to act on the special grand jury's findings or not.

New Bethel Baptist Church Special Grand Jury Paperwork by 13News Now on Scribd

