Juvenile in custody following overnight police chase in Portsmouth

Police lights.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A juvenile is facing charges after leading police on a car chase overnight in Portsmouth.

The incident began around 2:42 a.m. near the area of Charleston Avenue and Randolph Street when officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to Misty Holley with Portsmouth Police.

The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit began. Officers lost sight of the vehicle lost for a short period before it was found parked in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

The driver, a male juvenile, was still inside and was taken into custody. He has been charged with felony eluding and possession of a stolen car out of Virginia Beach.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

