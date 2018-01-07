Man burned while trying to thaw water pipes

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire around 11 a.m. Saturday and found a man who said he had been under the house trying to thaw frozen water pipes with a "propane heating device" when something caught fire.

The man escaped but was burned. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His burns did not appear to be serious, an official said.

A spokesperson for the fire department told 13News Now the home is located in the 700 block of Lanier Crescent.

The man said there was also a woman in the home at the time of the fire. Crews searched and did not find anyone inside, but they did find someone believed to be the woman in question walking down the road away from the home.

The house is heavily damaged and uninhabitable according to firefighters.

