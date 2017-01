File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Portsmouth father will serve 12 years in prison on cocaine charges.

44-year-old Kenneth Matthews was found guilty last September. He and his son, Kenneth Meeks, were arrested after an ATF raid at their home back in 2015.

In addition to cocaine, authorities found more than 30 guns and $30,000 in cash.

