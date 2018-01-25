WVEC
Close

Man seriously injured after being shot in Portsmouth

Staff , WVEC 6:56 AM. EST January 25, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- An adult male was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Pulaski Street around 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information at this time as police are investigating the incident.

 

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories