Man seriously injured after being shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- An adult male was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Pulaski Street around 12:30 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information at this time as police are investigating the incident.

