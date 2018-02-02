WVEC
Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

Staff , WVEC 6:44 AM. EST February 02, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- One man was seriously injured in a late night shooting Thursday. 

Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of Truxton Avenue just before midnight. 

The man was taken to a local hospital. 

There is no additional information at this time. 

 

 

