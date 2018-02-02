Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- One man was seriously injured in a late night shooting Thursday.
Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of Truxton Avenue just before midnight.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
There is no additional information at this time.
Officers are investigating a shooting incident in the 200 block of Truxton Ave. Dispatch received the 911 call at 11:57pm. Officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries and medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment. No additional info available.— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 2, 2018
