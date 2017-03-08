(Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was trapped has a fire tore through a Portsmouth home overnight.

Firefighters were called out to Peach Street, near Effingham Street and Portsmouth Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m.

Arriving firefighters discovered a man was trapped inside the house. Crews worked quickly to get him out.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. There's no word on his condition at this time.

Investigators tell us the fire did heavy damage to the home, which could slow their investigation into the fire's cause.

Six people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

