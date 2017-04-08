Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a man walked into a Portsmouth hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were first dispatched to a call of a fight and possible gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven located at 4001 Greenwood Drive around 1:11 Saturday morning. When police arrived, no victim could be found.

Dispatchers began calling local hospitals and learned that an adult man had walked into the emergency room at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center at about 1:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the lower torso.

No other information is available at this time.

