Medical examiner: Hampton Roads jail inmate hanged himself

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth (Photo: Laura Geller, 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A medical examiner has concluded that the 20-year-old who died at Hampton Roads Regional Jail hanged himself.

Donna Price, administrator of the chief medical examiner's Norfolk office, told the Virginian-Pilot Wednesday that Jakim Shareike Funderburk's cause of death was hanging, and the manner was suicide.

Jail staff found Funderburk the morning of March 12 hanging by a bedsheet from a top bunk in his cell. Guards administered CPR to Funderburk until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m.

Funderburk's family told the Virginian-Pilot that he had been moved to the Regional Jail on Dec. 9 because he'd tried to hang himself in the Chesapeake jail.

Jail Assistant Superintendent Linda Bryant has said it appears jail workers did everything right.

Funderburk was arrested last year on charges including abduction, malicious assault and armed burglary.



© 2017 Associated Press